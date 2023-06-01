Chandigarh: Two suspected gangsters were injured and arrested in an encounter with police in Chandigarh's Kharar area last night.

Around 25 shots were fired during the incident that left the two miscreants injured. Both have been arrested by the police and admitted to the Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police have also seized their car in this connection.

According to police, the two gangsters had allegedly robbed Rs 40 lakh from an employee of Bharat Petroleum in Bhat Majra village near GT Road of Fatehgarh Sahib. Both were carrying weapons with them and started firing at police. In a counter-attack, police opened fire and the duo were injured.

The incident took place after police tried to stop a car in which the miscreants were travelling near Kharar at around 1 am on Thursday. However, instead of stopping their vehicle, the miscreants started firing at the police. Police too opened fire in retaliatory action. The car in which they were travelling has been seized, police said.

Police said that investigations have been initiated and the miscreants would be interrogated. Further information would be revealed after the questioning is completed, police said.

According to the police, Harmeet Singh, the petrol pump employee complained that he and his security personnel were going to the Sirhind City branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) to deposit Rs 40.8 lakh. When they were about to reach Madhopur Chowk, a car with men covering their faces, suddenly arrived at the spot and fired four rounds of bullets. They then grabbed the security personnel's weapon along with the cash and fled towards Rajpura.

After getting information about the incident, police launched a search operation and caught them at Kharar area.