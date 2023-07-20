Ludhiana: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her institute in Ludhiana, police said on Thursday.

The girl used to study at a private educational institution in front of a power house in the Model Town area of the district. She hailed from a poor family and had two sisters and a brother. Along with studying, she helped her mother in running her tea shop. Her mother also works as a domestic help to run the family.

The deceased's mother said that her daughter had been complaining of headache for many days. Her medicine had run out 10 days ago and they did not have money to buy a fresh stock. The woman had assured her daughter to get her the medicines as soon as she could arrange some money.

She had told her daughter that she would get money today after which, they could buy her medicines. Her daughter had then asked her to return home early. They were supposed to get her medicines today but when she returned, she found her daughter hanging from the ceiling of the second floor of the institute.

The woman said that she works hard for her children's education. Among her three daughters, her elder daughter works, she added.

On receiving information about the incident, Model Town police reached the spot. SHO of Model Town Police Station Gurshinder Kaur said that they received information that a girl has committed suicide by hanging herself to death. He said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken on the basis of the statements of the family, he said.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and it was uncertain as to what had driven the girl to take such a drastic step. Probe is on, police added.

Suicide is not a solution: If one is having any suicidal thought or require emotional support then call Sneha Foundation (available 24x7) at 04424640050 or dial the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline number at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).