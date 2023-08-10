Amritsar: The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons after recovering 12 kg heroin worth Rs 84 lakh from them in Amritsar. An FIR has been filed against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Lokpole police station.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that an intelligence based operation was undertaken by the Amritsar Police in which three accused were held and 12 kg heroin recovered from them. The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and were going to deliver the consignment of heroin to them.

Lopoke police station under Amritsar Rural Police received a tip off about the smugglers and launched an operation. Yadav said that a case has been lodged against the three and investigations are underway to get information as to when the consignment arrived and where it was being taken for delivery.

Yadav said that the operation is part of the anti-drug campaign launched by the Punjab Police under the directives of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab DGP said, "In an intelligence-based operation @AmritsarRPolice has recovered 12 Kg heroin and arrested 3 accused. Accused were on their way to deliver the consignment. The accused have been in touch with #Pakistan based smugglers. FIR under NDPS Act is registered at PS Lopoke and Further investigation is on for forward and backward linkages."

"In order to make Punjab a drug-free Punjab, success is being achieved under the campaign against drugs launched by the Punjab Police on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he further tweeted.

Also Read: Major drug bust of the year: 77 kg heroin seized in Punjab, 4 traffickers arrested

Last week, the Punjab Police busted a drug smuggling racket and arrested one person along with recovering 6 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh money from him. Then too the Amritsar Police got a tip off that the accused and his associates had taken a consignment of heroin from Pakistani smugglers in Ferozepur.