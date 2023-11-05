1 DEAD 2 HOSPITALISED IN HOSIERY FACTORY FIRE IN LUDHIANA

Ludhiana: One person died and two others were injured in a fire that broke out in a hosiery factory on Gaushala Road in Ludhiana last night, officials said. As per the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused due to short-circuit.

After seeing flames billowing out of the factory building, local people rushed to help those who were trapped inside and informed the police and fire brigade officials. The officials reached the spot immediately and took the three persons to the nearby hospital for treatment. One of the injured died while undergoing treatment later.

The three men were sleeping on the roof when the fire broke out. Among whom, one is the landlord and the others his tenants. Police said that when they reached the spot people were in panic after seeing the flames coming out from the factory in Harbanspura area. They themselves tried to douse the flames with buckets of water, police said. The factory was located on the ground floor of Mohanlal Dhiri's house, located in front of the ancient cow shed near the police station division number 3.

According to the eye-witnesses, the fire spread very fast and the hosiery goods and machinery inside the factory were burnt to ashes. The fire was brought under control by the fire officials after sometime. Atish Roy, officer of the fire brigade department, said that information about the fire was received at around 11pm and the flames were doused after a lot of effort.