Chandigarh: The 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha', a Sikh organisation in Punjab is holding a strong protest at 13 toll plazas in the state to press for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh political prisoners), the Sikh body said. The Morcha said that they will make the toll plazas free for commuters from 11 am till 2 pm today. As spokesperson for the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha' said that a state-level demonstration will be held at the toll plazas today and during this demonstration, the toll plazas of the entire Punjab will remain free for the vehicles for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm.

The protest has been announced to press for the long pending demand of the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha' to release the Bandi Singhs. The 13 toll plazas where the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha' will hold its protest today are: Ferozshah Toll Plaza of Ferozpur, Tarapur Toll Plaza, Azizpur Toll Plaza of Mohali, Bhagomajara Toll Plaza, Solkhian Toll Plaza, Barodi Toll Plaza, Paredi Jatta Toll Plaza of Patiala, Banniwal Toll Plaza of Jalandhar, Ladowal Toll Plaza of Ludhiana, Ghallal Toll Plaza, Tarapur Toll Plaza of Faridkot, Talwandi Bhai Toll Plaza and Toll Plaza of Nawanshahr.

Shiromani Committee President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday said that Shri Akal Takht Sahib has given an ultimatum to the government till January 27 to release the Bandi Singhs adding that more efforts are required to bring it to a positive conclusion through talks with the government. He said that at present, in view of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22 at Ayodhya, there is a possibility that the talks will proceed after the event.

The Shiromani Committee president said that the five-member committee is united in this regard that priority should be given to taking this matter forward in a friendly environment with the government. He said that the main priority is to implement the central government's notification of 2019 on the issue of Bandi Singhs, while at the same time, the issue of release of other Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences will also be taken up.