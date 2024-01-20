Ludhiana: Congress Member of Parliament from Punjab Ravneet Bittu's security guard has died under mysterious circumstances due to bullet injury with police launching an investigation into the incident, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 32, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Reliable sources said that Sandeep died due to a bullet injury in his throat by his own pistol on Friday evening.

As soon as the rest of the security personnel heard the gunshot, they immediately rushed to the spot and found Kumar lying in a pool of blood inside his barrack. Kumar was removed by his colleagues to the civil hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, an official said. Sources said that MP Bittu was attending a private function when the incident took place.

As soon as Bittu came to know about the incident, he left midway from the function and rushed to the spot. In the meantime, local police from the police station Division 3 along with CISF rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem while further proceedings are underway.