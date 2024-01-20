PUNJAB 3 MISCREANTS HELD FOR LOOTING RS 26 LAKH AT KNIFE POINT FROM WAREHOUSE

Fatehgarh Sahib: Punjab police have nabbed three miscreants accused of looting Rs 26 lakh from a warehouse of an iron merchant at knife point in Prem Nagar residential area of the city. The looted cash has also been recovered.

According to police, three masked men reached the warehouse of Deep Steel Industry in a Maruti Alto car last afternoon. On the pretext of displaying some samples to the security guard, the trio took him on hostage. Pointing a knife at the security guard, they broke open the cupboard where cash was stocked and escaped with Rs 26 lakh.

Dharamdeep Bansal, the warehouse owner who is an iron merchant said he learnt about the robbery when he had accompanied his mother to the local Sai Baba temple to offer prayers. "The robbery occurred between 1:30 to 1:45 pm. I immediately rushed to the warehouse and also informed the police," Bansal said.

A case was registered and investigations were initiated, police said. Different teams were set up to search the robbers and all three were arrested sometime later.