Hyderabad (Telangana): As preparations for the consecrations of Ram Mandir are in full swing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a hectic day coming up on January 22. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will be presided over by the PM, who is now observing a stringent 11-day "anushthan," or special ritual, that involves sleeping on the floor and drinking coconut water.

At 1 pm, he will conduct the consecration ceremony. Following that, he will spend five minutes worshipping at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Prime Minister will attend a public event at 1 pm, and then, at approximately 2:30 pm, he will go to the Shiv Temple on Kuber Teela to pray.

Before that, we will talk about his plans on Sunday, a day ahead of the consecration ceremony. Today, the PM will grace his presence at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi, where he will partake in special a puja ceremony. After that, he will travel to Arichal Munai, the site of the construction of the 'Ram Setu'. Meanwhile, he will also find time to attend 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Here is his detailed programme on January 22

The PM will reach Ayodhya airport at 10.25 am PM will reach Ayodhya helipad at 10.45 am PM Modi will reach Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at 10.55 am Time reserved from 11 am to 12 noon Will be in Pran Pratistha from 12.05 pm to 12.55 pm PM Modi will leave from the place of worship at 12:55 pm The PM will reach the venue of the public function at 1 pm PM will hold public functions from 1 pm to 2 pm The PM will participate in a public function in Ayodhya PM Modi will visit Kuber Tila at 2.10 pm.