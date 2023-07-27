Balasore: A 19-year-old youth has allegedly died by suicide after losing over Rs 1 lakh in an online game in Balasore district of Odisha on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. The alleged suicide incident has been reported from Guda village under Soro Police Station limits of Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Udaya Kumar Behera. Behara was pursuing Graduation at the AB College of Balasore and was in the 2nd year of his degree at the college. It is learnt that Behara was currently staying at the college hostel. He had come to his village two days ago. Parents said that that Behara committed suicide after losing Rs 1 lakh in online game.

Also read: Teenage boy dies by suicide after girlfriend refuses to marry him in Jharkhand's Palamu

According to the parents, Behara spent his spare time mostly playing online games at home. Behara's mother said she reprimanded him several times against the online gambling but he would not listen to her. The parents said that due to losing Rs 1 lakh in online games, Behara was upset of late. It is learnt that Uday went to sleep on Tuesday at 10.30pm as normal.

Behara's mother said that when they went to Behara's room on Wednesday morning, she found her son dead inside the room as he had committed suicide. Later, the family along with the locals shifted the youth to Soro Hospital where the doctors, who received him declared him dead, an official said. In the meantime, a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot to probe the case.

Police have registered a case into the alleged suicide and launched investigation into the matter.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.