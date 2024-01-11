WOMAN MAOIST CARRYING RS 1 LAKH REWARD ON HEAD SURRENDERS BEFORE ODISHA POLICE

Malkangiri (Odisha): A woman cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) hailing from Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Odisha's Malkangiri police on Wednesday. The woman cadre has been identified as Ungi Madvi of the Pitadaba village under the Dantewada district and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

It is understood that Ungi was involved in around 38 violent incidents including IED blasts and was associated with the Darbha division of the 'Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee' (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoist). She was currently working as a party member of Mahuapadar of Kanger Ghati of Darbha division of DKSZC.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani said, “Ungi Madvi had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) party in 2016 and was actively involved in Maoist activities for the last eight years. The Malkangiri district police have been searching for the woman Maoist for a long time."

Mandvi on her part said that being influenced by the Maoist ideology, she joined the outfit. "However, they are not doing anything to improve their area, they are only working for their own interests. But after realising that the Maoists have deviated from their ideology and are involved in the killing of innocent people, I decided to return to the mainstream,' Mandvi added.