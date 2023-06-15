Ganjam: A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her eight-month-old daughter and four-year-old son by jumping in front of a train near Andhra Pradesh's Lodhaputi on Thursday. The woman and her daughter died on the spot while her son has been admitted in the hospital in a seriously injured condition.

The deceased woman, identified as Srabani, wife of Shyam Reddy was a resident of Chidipudi village under Patrapur block of Odisha's Ganjam district. According to police sources, Srabani had come to Khamwari village a year back for delivery. The couple used to get into frequent quarrels and it is likely that due to family dispute, the woman took the drastic step of ending her life, police said.

Srabani left her house along with her two children this morning and reached the railway station near Lodhputi after walking three to four kilometres, police said. She waited there with her children and jumped in front of a train that was approaching the station from the opposite direction, police added.

The woman and the girl died on the spot. The railway police recovered their mutilated bodies from the track and sent them for post-mortem. The boy, who had slipped away from the track, survived but received serious injuries. He was rushed to the Cuttack Medical Centre for treatment but was later shifted to Behrampore MKCG as his condition was stated critical.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the tragic incident. The railway police have initiated an investigation in this connection.