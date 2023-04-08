Kendrapara (Odisha): A woman was given triple talaq by her husband over the phone after she lost Rs 1.70 lakh in cyber fraud. The incident took place in Patna village in the Kendrapara district of Odisha.

Police sources said that the woman identified as Jamrun Biwi was befriended by an unknown person called Ravi Sharma on Facebook. Addressing her as "sister", Ravi promised Jamrun Biwi that he will give her Rs 25 lakh and send her expensive gifts such as a necklace, fridge, iPhone, AC by courier.

They further revealed that the fraudster asked her to give him courier charges of Rs 1.70 lakh. She took the bait and transferred the amount from her bank account to the fraudster through UPI. After realising that she had been duped, Jamrun Biwi lodged a complaint at the Sadar Police Station against the fraudster.

However, her ordeal was not over yet. When her husband Sheikh Razid, who works in a company in Gujarat came to know that she has lost such a large amount due to cyber fraud, he called her up and in a fit of rage uttered the word talaq thrice.

Stunned by her husband's action Jamrun Biwi lodged a complaint against him at the Kendrapara Sadar police station following which a case was lodged against him, police sources said.

Narrating her ordeal Jamrun Biwi said that after recovering from the initial shock of her husband's outburst, she tried to contact him repeatedly but he did not respond and hence she was not left with any other option but to lodge a police complaint against him.

The practice of Triple Talaq was made illegal after the Parliament passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 which made it a criminal offence punishable with up to three years of imprisonment.