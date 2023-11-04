Balasore: In a heart wrenching incident reported from Balasore district of Odisha, a widowed woman has been literally begging from door to door to collect money to pay for her husband's post-death rites, local sources said. Such an incident has come to light in Tadada Panchayat's Sasan village of Basta block of Balasore district.

According to sources, Jagu Soren died on 21st of October. Soren was the lone earning hand in his family to support five members in Jagu family-his wife Sumita, eleven-year-old daughter Suni, son Madha (6) and Sushil (3). Jagu used to work alone and support his family. He died suddenly while sleeping on the fateful day. After his death, the four family members were left high and dry as they are forced to spend the whole day in hunger, eating from door to door.

Since Jagu went away it is increasingly difficult for the family to make ends meet. They must also carry out Jagu's post-death rites following an ancient tradition. Jagu's wife Sumita had no choice but to go door to door begging in their neighborhood to raise money for her husband's post-death rituals, local sources said.

Soon after getting information about the incident, Additional District Magistrate Sudhakar Naik immediately directed BDO Mohini Naik to get financial assistance from the Red Cross for the family. Local Sarpanch Pangam Kumar Das has demanded that the family be provided with government accommodation and allowances.