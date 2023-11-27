VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS FACES STONE PELTING DAMAGE IN ODISHA

Bhubaneswar: Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express was targeted by stone-pelters on a track between Meramandali and Budhapanka area in the Dhenkanal-Angul Railway section of the Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur Rail Line. The window panes of the executive class coach were damaged in the incident. No passengers were, however, injured after the stone pelting incident. RPF assistants from Cuttack rushed to the spot with other staff after being informed about the stone pelting.

The matter was instantly brought to the notice of local police. The police said stringent action will be taken against the accused. Both the RPF and ECoR in coordination with local police are trying to trace the culprits.

The security wing of East Coast Railway has taken the matter seriously as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been alerted. According to information, various awareness programmes including Operation Sathi are being conducted regularly in the populated areas near the railway tracks. People are also being made aware of stone pelting and its consequences.

The activities of drunk and unsocial persons are regularly being monitored in those areas. Despite the crackdown, incidents of stone pelting is on the rise.

For immediate assistance, passengers can complain directly on the railway helpline portal or through helpline number 139 (linked to national emergency number 112). The East Coast Railway has informed that the railway is in regular communication with the passengers through various social media platforms and is providing information about such disruptive incidents.