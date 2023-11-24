Sambalpur (Odisha): A specialised auger drilling machine has arrived in Uttarkashi from Hirakud in Odisha's Sambalpur district to aide the operation to rescue the 41 workers, who are trapped in Silkyara tunnel for the 13th day today.

The machine was first carried in train from Hirakud to Raipur in Chhattisgarh. From there, it was taken to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh by a trailer truck and has now reached the Uttarkashi tunnel. The machine will be pressed into service during the ongoing rescue operation from the tunnel.

According to information, this auger machine belongs to a private company owned by Hindlco in Hirakud. After learning that the machine was available in Hirakud, the Centre decided to bring it over to Uttarakhand for the rescue operation. As the machine is too big, it was dismantled before loading it on a freight train. During the transit, the machine was supervised by the Union Ministry of State, Railways and NHAI till it arrived at its destination.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha for using Hindalco's machine in the rescue operations at Uttarkashi tunnel. The MHA directed to send the machine through green corridor. Later, the roadmap for transporting the auger machine was prepared and sent from Sambalpur.