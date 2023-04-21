UP STF PICKS UP FUGITIVE GUDDU MUSLIMS DRIVER FROM ODISHA

Bargarh A team of UP Special Task Force STF was camping in the Bargarh district of Odisha searching for Guddu Muslim But the STF was successful in nabbing the driver of Guddu Muslim The absconder Guddu Muslim is on the run after the murder of advocate Umesh Pal that took place in Prayagraj on February 24 Umesh Pal was the key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case Guddu Muslim who is stated to be the righthand of slain gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed has been constantly changing his locations to evade arrest The UP STF was camping in the Bargarh district of Odisha for two days to arrest Guddu Muslim But the STF did not find Guddu But the STF team picked up a driver from Bargarh who has links with gangster Guddu Muslim On Thursday the UP STF returned to the state with the arrested person Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal said The UP STF had come to Bargarh district in search of an accused We were asked for help by our UP counterpart A person was arrested by our UP counterpart The arrested person was taken by the UP STF along with them We extended help to the UP STF under interstate cooperation After interrogating the arrested person will be handed over to the Odisha police Fugitive Guddu was stated to be the key person of slain gangsterpolitician Atiq Ahmed s gang He was also involved in the shooting incident of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24 Guddu Muslim was leading the entire operation In the video of the incident he was seen hurling bombs Sources said that Guddu Muslim has expertise in bombmaking The UP police have declared a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on his head