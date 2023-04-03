Cuttack (Odisha): At a time when IPL (Indian Premier League) fever is gripping cricket fans, a shocking incident occurred in Cuttack on Sunday during a match between two local teams in which an umpire was allegedly stabbed to death. The incident took place in Mahishilanda village under Choudwar police station limits. According to official sources, the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Lucky Raut, a resident of Mahishilanda.

The villagers caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. The police have started an investigation to nab the other absconding accused. Sources said that a scuffle broke out after Lucky, the umpire of the match, gave a wrong decision during a cricket match between two local teams from Berhampur and Shankarpur.

Both teams got into a verbal spat over the umpire's decision. The fight escalated and Jagga, one of the players from Berhampur started beating Lucky with a bat. In a fit of anger, Smruti Ranjan Raut alias Monu, a visitor entered the ground and attacked Lucky with a knife, leaving him critically injured.

Lucky was rushed to SCB Medical Hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead. Prithiranjan Samal, another umpire and an eyewitness of this incident said, "Berhampur was the batting team. One of the players of this team got out on the first ball. The team believed it was a wrong decision. This gave rise to an argument between Lucky and Jagga. Their verbal spat escalated and Jagga started thrashing Lucky with his bat. Smruti Ranjan Raut, a man from the stands stabbed lucky with a sharp knife. The villagers rushed Lucky to the hospital where he was declared brought dead."

Samal further said the villagers managed to capture Jagga but Smruti managed to flee. The police were informed about the incident and started a manhunt to nab the other accused. The villagers are also demanding immediate justice for the deceased. Police sources said that a detailed investigation has been initiated into this matter.