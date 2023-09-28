TWO ODISHA BJP MLAS THROW PULSES AT SPEAKER IN ASSEMBLY SUSPENDED TILL END OF SESSION

Bhubaneswar: Two BJP MLAs including opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi were suspended from the Odisha Assembly till the end of the current session on October 4 for throwing 'daal' (pulses) at Speaker Pramila Mallik's podium on Thursday.

The other BJP lawmaker who was suspended is Mukesh Mahaling. The BJP members were protesting the remark of a ruling BJD MLA who urged the opposition members to come to the House with good "mental health".

The statement was made by Nayagarh MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, who came down heavily on the leader of opposition (LoP), Jaynarayan Mishra of BJP, and Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra after the opposition targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's private secretary and 5T secretary without taking the officer's name.