Cuttack: One more passenger, who was injured in the triple train accident, died while being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Friday, taking the death toll to 290.

The victim, identified as Prakash Ram, was a resident of Bihar. His body would be handed over to relatives after post-mortem, police said. According to hospital sources, Prakash was brought to the SCB with severe injuries on his head and legs along with internal injuries.

Since the day of the accident, Prakash has been admitted to the hospital's ICU but his condition started deteriorating during the last few days, sources said. The SCB officials today informed local police that Prakash succumbed to his injuries during treatment at ICU today.

Prakash is the second train accident victim at SCB. Prior to him, another injured passenger, named Vijay Paswan from Bihar, had died during treatment in the hospital's ICU two days back. Vijay was on a ventilator and he too was admitted to ICU on the day of the accident after he sustained a severe spinal cord injury. His body has already been handed over to relatives, police said.

SCB officials said the hospital has around 70 patients who were admitted after being injured in the triple train accident. Of whom, 13 are severely injured and are under observation in ICU, officials added.

A total of 1200 passengers were injured in the triple train accident involving Coromandel Express, a goods train and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express in Odisha's Balasore on June 2. Currently, nearly 550 injured passengers are getting treatment at various government and private hospitals in West Bengal and around 350 are admitted to hospitals in Odisha.