TRIBAL WOMAN FARMER FROM KORAPUT REPRESENTS INDIA AT G 20 SHOWCASING TRADITIONAL MILLET GRAINS

Koraput (Odisha): Raimati Ghiuria, a remarkable tribal woman farmer hailing from Nuaguda village in the Kundura Block of Koraput district, has embarked on a journey to Delhi to participate in the G-20 International Conference. At this prestigious global event, Raimati intends to share her invaluable knowledge about the diverse varieties of ragi and other millet grains cultivated in the Koraput region.

Raimati Ghiuria, affectionately known as Raimati in her community, stands as a shining example for women across the region. Her reputation as a woman farmer and a staunch advocate for organic farming precedes her. With the unwavering support of her traditional family members, she has been at the forefront of rice and millet conservation in her land. Ms. Raimati's contributions extend to educating other farming families about the vital importance of conserving local genetic resources. Astoundingly, she has preserved an impressive collection of 72 traditional seed varieties of rice and 30 distinct millet varieties.

Taking her commitment to sustainable agriculture further, Raimati also leads the Bamandai Farmers Producers Company Limited (FPO) established in her village. The FPO is involved in various activities including the production and sale of bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides, procurement, millet marketing, and value-added products. Her family's benevolence extends to the establishment of a farm school in their village, a gesture that dates back to 2012, with her family actively facilitating the school's operations since its inception.

Raimati's exceptional leadership and diverse skills have earned her numerous awards and accolades. She was a pivotal member of the team that received the Genome Saver Community Award in 2012 from the PPV & FR Authority in New Delhi. Prashant Pagoda, Director-in-charge at Swaminathan Research Foundation, lauded her contributions in the field of organic millet cultivation and seed preservation.

Also read: G20 Summit: Global leaders who are supposed to come and who have opted out

In the ongoing G-20 conference held in Delhi, Raimati aims to shed light on traditional knowledge techniques that have been integral to farming practices in the Koraput region. She will also showcase high-quality traditional millet grains such as Bati Mandia and Mami Mandia. Prashant Kumar Parida, associated with the Swaminathan Research Foundation, emphasized their continuous support for Raimati's noble endeavours.

Tapas Chandra Rai, an Agriculture officer, expressed the significance of Raimati's representation on the global stage, especially as millet gains increasing recognition worldwide. He believes that through Raimati's efforts, the world will come to appreciate the unique qualities of Koraput's Ragi.

A few years ago, Padmashree Kamala Pujari had garnered acclaim for Koraput district by showcasing hundreds of rice varieties cultivated in the region at an international forum in Johannesburg. Raimati now continues this legacy by preserving traditional rice and Ragi in her fields, bringing honour to her homeland.

Raimati's participation in the G-20 International Conference not only shines a light on the rich agricultural heritage of Koraput but also underscores the pivotal role of women in sustainable farming practices and seed preservation. Her journey is a testament to the enduring spirit of farmers who are committed to preserving their traditions while contributing to global agricultural discourse.