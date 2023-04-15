Balasore Odisha Some tribes follow unusual rituals that defy reason and human comprehension In Odisha there is one such tribe that performs humandog marriages in the belief that it would ward off the effects of the evil eye It sounds bizarre but true In a tribal hamlet in Balasore two families performed canineman weddings one doggirl and another bitchboyThe two incidents garnered wide attention on Thursday It may look like a superstition but locals believe this would keep the evil forces A sevenyearold girl tied the knot with a male dog while an 11yearold boy wedded a female dog The Manas Singh and Machua Singh families performed their kids respective marriages in the presence of relatives and friendsAs part of this tradition they organise an elaborate function and the activities would continue till midday In the presence of family members relatives and friends they enjoy a feast as well The tribals follow such traditions and conventions with discipline and deep faithIn this tribal community which is still far away from exposure to modern times they conduct this rare animalman marriage once the children develop their first teeth This is the time when children also develop health issues because of the changes in their bodies However the unique doghuman weddings have developed into mandatory rituals among them so as to ensure there would be no evil effect on the lives of these growing childrenThe tribals have a strong faith that any evil eye that may fall on their kids would be passed to the dogs they would marry Ultimately this is a matter of confidence and belief that give them reassurance that nothing bad would happen to their children