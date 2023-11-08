TRAIN DERAILS IN ODISHA AFTER HITTING BUFFALO

Bhubaneswar: A passenger train derailed in Odisha's Sambalpur district after hitting a buffalo on Wednesday evening, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. All passengers were safe.

Four wheels of a coach of Jharsuguda-Sambalpur passenger special train jumped the tracks at about 6.25 pm on the Sarla-Sambalpur section, when the animal suddenly entered the track, ECoR said in a statement. The buffalo was killed in the accident.