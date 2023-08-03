Boudh (Odisha): Oh, what a sight it must have been in Odisha! Incessant rain might cause waterlogging and misery for some, but it's not all doom and gloom. The folks there got a golden opportunity to show off their fishing skills right on the streets in the Boudh area. Who needs a boat when you have flooded roads?

In the realm of Odisha, where the heavens shed torrents without cease, the streets of Boudh area found themselves submerged under the watery weight, causing distress to the common folk. But amidst this aqueous lament, an unexpected boon came forth, bestowing upon the denizens a unique and delightful opportunity - the art of fishing, right upon the very streets they trod!

With nimble hands and sturdy fishing nets, the locals turned street urchins into accomplished anglers. As dusk gave way to the velvety night, they set forth, their eager eyes scanning the waterlogged lanes for piscine treasures. Oh, the thrill that coursed through their veins as they caught sight of silvery flashes beneath the murky waters! Catfish and Carp, they danced in the makeshift channels, beckoning the aspiring fishermen.

The cause of this piscatorial extravaganza lay in the overflowing ponds of the esteemed fisheries department. The rain gods had blessed Odisha with relentless downpours for two suns and moons, causing these ponds to burst their banks and overflow the nearby National Highway 57. A celestial union of sorts, where highway met waterway, and fish found their way into the streets.

The jubilation of the moment, however, was mingled with sorrow, as District Fisheries Officer Lipsa Pattnaik lamented, “Around two tonnes of fish washed away due to heavy rainfall. There is a loss of about Rs 9 lakhs.''

Across the land, the tempestuous weather showed no signs of relenting. IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall will continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur”.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of the north Bay of Bengal has now developed into a depression. The depression is currently centred and shows signs of further intensification, potentially becoming a deep depression.

The IMD predicts that the system will continue its movement towards the northwest and is expected to make landfall near Khepupara, Bangladesh, later this evening. Following that, it is likely to continue its path west-north-westward, traversing Gangetic West Bengal over the next 24 hours.

Thus, the saga of ceaseless rain and piscine surprises continued to unfurl in the vibrant tapestry of Odisha. The people of the Boudh area, in both their woes and their joys, found themselves entwined with the capricious dance of the elements, embracing the whims of the heavens with a mixture of jubilation and melancholy. And so, the streets of Boudh remained waterlogged, not only with rain but also with the dreams and memories of the night when fishing became an urban adventure.

