THREE MONTHS AFTER MARRIAGE ODISHA MAN KILLS WIFE CHOPS BODY INTO PIECES DUMPS THEM IN RIVER

Berhampur: A 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, dismembered her body into several pieces and dumped them into the nearby river in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The couple had got married three months back following a two-year courtship. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered in this regard, police said.

The incident occurred in Bhagabanpur village under the jurisdiction of Sorada police station in Ganjam district at around 12 am when the couple was alone in their house. The accused, Narayan Muli confessed to Sorada police that he killed his wife Buli Muli (25) after an argument over some domestic issue. Police said that the exact reason behind the murder has not been ascertained yet.

According to police sources, Narayan allegedly strangled Buli to death with his leather belt in anger following a quarrel with her. After Buli died, Narayan carried her on his shoulder to Rushkulya River. He laid down the body on the banks of the river and chopped down her body into several parts. After this, he dumped them into the river in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The matter came to light after Buli's parents lodged a written complaint at Sorada police station. Based on which, police took the accused to the police station for questioning. During interrogation, Narayan confessed that he had killed his wife and threw her body parts into the river.

On the basis of the information given by the accused, a police team went to the river and started searching for the body parts. Police have registered a case and investigations have been initiated.

An officer of Sorada police station said, the woman's husband has been arrested in connection with the crime but they were yet to determine as to why the he murdered her. Interrogations are on and the case is being probed from all angles, he said.

