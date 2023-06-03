Those responsible would be severely punished, PM Modi on Odisha train crash

Balasore (Odisha): Those responsible for the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore would be severely punished, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after visiting the mishap site and then the hospital where the injured are being treated. Modi said the government is standing with those who lost their family members.

The prime minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as he met the survivors at Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore.

"It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions have been issued for a probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railways is working towards track restoration," PM Modi said.

Earlier, Modi inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations. Modi was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw and officers of the disaster management team. He also interacted with local authorities and inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site.

Modi later spoke to the Cabinet secretary and the Health Minister and directed them to ensure all help needed is provided to the injured and their families. The accident, involving three trains—Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train—is one of the worst in the country and took place on Friday night near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

