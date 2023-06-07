TEENAGER NEPALESE BOY WHO SURVIVED BALASORE TRAIN ACCIDENT IN ODISHA REUNITES WITH PARENTS

Cuttack: Amid the melancholy around the tragic triple train crash at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha recently, a heartening incident has come to light as a 15-year-old boy from Nepal, who survived the deadly crash, reunited with his family members on Tuesday at Cuttack SCB Hospital. It is learnt that 15-year-old Ramanand Paswani along with three of his fellow Nepalese was travelling on Coromandel Express when the deadly crash took place.

Nearly 280 people were killed while around 1000 others were injured in the June 2 accident, deadliest in recent years. Three of Ramanand's relatives died in the train accident while Ramanand miraculously escaped with injuries. Ramananda along with scores of the train accident survivors was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The administration at the Shri Rama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday took to Twitter to update about the teenager boy's health. “Emotional moment for us that a 15 year boy from Nepal Ramanand Paswan who was a victim of Baleswar Train tragedy got his parents miraculously. He is indeed from Nepal and most of the info he had given was correct.

Our help desk contacted and arranged for them to come,” a spokesperson for the SCB Medical College and Hospital captioned pictures of the teenager survivor reuniting with his parents at the hospital bed. Netizens reacted warmly to the effort of the hospital authorities to reunite the boy with his family. “SCB is the best and hope of Odisha SIR.

SCB is the proud of Odisha. My salute to the dedicated staffs of the great organisation. Jay Ho Naveen care,” Debakumar Dash, a netizen wrote while reacting to the post. It is learnt that Ramanand Paswan came to India with three of his relatives from Nepal in serach of work.