Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpts New Parliament Building in sand at Puri beach

Puri (Odisha) : As the whole country is celebrating the inauguration of the new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology today, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid homage to the historic moment by creating a sand replica of the new Parliament building at Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik also incorporated a replica of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 'sengol', the sceptre, in the sand art. The sand sculpture of the new Parliament complex wowed visitors at the beach. Pattnaik has been sculpting sand art on every momentous occasion and important day to send a message to the public and as his own personal contribution to the enrichment of human values and progress.

In a Twitter message, Sudarshan Pattnaik said that the new Parliament building is the symbol of New India and congratulated PM Modi for the dedication of this modern complex to the Nation. He further said that the people's hearts were filled with pride as they get their own Parliament after 75 years of Independence.

Sudarshan captioned his sand art 'My Parliament My Pride". He captured the overwhelming mood of the Nation in his sand art by presenting PM Modi as paying homage to the new Parliament complex by saying 'namaskar'. The day marked people and organisations from across the country contributing their bit to celebrate this monumental day in the history of Independent India.

The sand art of the new Parliament building against the backdrop of lapping waves on the shore became a feast for eyes at the Puri beach. The blue skies rising high in the background enhanced the beauty of the sand sculpture further.