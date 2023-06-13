Bhubaneswar At least 19 people working at a Tata Steel Ltd plant in Odisha s Meramandali sustained burn injuries in a steam leak at the plant on Tuesday said police All injured workers have been taken to a hospital in Cuttack The illfated incident took place after a steam leak in Dhenkanal district We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal Odisha Tata Steel said in the statement An accident was reported at a blast furnace of Tata Steel s hot rolled coil factory at Meramundali in Odisha s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday affecting few people Tata Steel said in a statementThe incident occurred at 1 pm today during the course of the inspection work Tata Steel further said adding that a few people were affected and were immediately shifted to the occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel the company addedTata Steel also said that immediately post the accident all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal Odisha the company also saidAlso read Ludhiana gas tragedy Horrific details emerge family of 5 including 2 children died in sleepAlso read Watch Video Gas pipeline leak causes explosion in Bengaluru two injured