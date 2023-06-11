STATUE ERECTED BEFORE HOCKEY WORLD CUP COLLAPSES IN ODISHAS ROURKELA

Rourkela Odisha A 40feethigh statue depicting an Indian hockey player erected in Rourkela city in Odisha s Sundargarh district ahead of this year s Men s Hockey World Cup collapsed due to a thunderstorm on Sunday officials saidThe iron statue was installed near Rourkela Airport adjacent to Bisra Munda International Hockey Stadium in January ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men s World Cup 2023 Both legs of the statue broke due to strong winds and it fell sideways they saidThe statue was built by a Bhubaneswarbased firm at a cost of Rs 3068 lakh Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had unveiled the statue ahead of the World Cup Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Subhankar Mohapatra said a committee has been formed to look into the reasons behind the collapse of the statue which was erected barely five months ago