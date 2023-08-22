Puri: A first-year MBBS student of Sri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital in Puri has accused his seniors of ragging. The student, a resident of Rajasthan, alleged that his seniors forcibly shaved off his beard and moustache in the hostel on August 17. After receiving the complaint, the college authorities lodged an FIR at Penthakkata Marine police station in Puri on August 19.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in this matter. Also, the anti-ragging cell of the college is conducting a separate probe into the allegation. Dean and principal of the Sri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital Maya Padhi said, "This is for the first time that such an incident has come to light here. Action will be taken as per the anti-ragging norms after the cell submits its report. After receiving the complaint from the student we immediately filed an FIR and subsequently started a probe from our end."

In the complaint, the college authorities stated that the first-year-student has alleged that he was ragged by his seniors and urged police to conduct an inquiry as well as take necessary action. According to sources, the student is studying in the college for the last one year. Some senior students objected about his beard and moustache. A verbal altercation rose between the seniors and the student. Later, the seniors allegedly shaved off his beard and moustache.

Puri superintendent of police Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh said, "Investigation has been initiated. Police are collecting all the evidence regarding the alleged incident of ragging and action will be taken as per the laws. An awareness workshop will be organised in all colleges in Puri soon to prevent incidents of ragging in the campuses."

Also Read: Engineering student from AP dies by suicide due to ragging

The incident has surfaced around two weeks after a first-year Bengali department student of Jadavpur University died after falling from the balcony of the hostel. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging and 12 people have been arrested in this connection till now.