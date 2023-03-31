Sambalpur: Seven persons were drowned to death and four others injured after a vehicle they were traveling in plunged into Sasan Canal in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Thursday, officials said. The accident took place late Thursday night when the vehicle carrying 11 people fell into the canal at around 1 pm at night.

It is learnt that the travelers were returning home after attending a wedding in Paramanpur area of Sambalpur. While the actual cause of the accident was not known, it is said that th e vehicle was overspeeding and fell into the canal after the driver lost control on it. In the accident, seven people died due to drowning in the canal.

Also read: Six devotees from Chhattisgarh die in road accident in Odisha

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Khamari, Divya Loha, Subal Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Saroj Seth, Ramakant Bhoi and bolero driver Satrughana Bhoi-all residents of Badadhara village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district. Four people were injured in the accident who have been admitted to Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Officials said that the rescue operation was delayed in the accident, which happened late at night when people were mostly sleeping. It is said that three of the travelers somehow managed to get out of the vehicle and later brought the fourth rescuer out of it. By the time the locals arrived at the spot to assist in the rescue operation, the seven other travelers had died, an official said.

Relatives of the deceased too said that there was a delay in the rescue operation. They further alleged lack of ambulance and oxygen for the victims. A police official said that a case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched.