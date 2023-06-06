Bramhapur (Odisha): Smoke emitted from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach of the Secunderabad-Agartala Express on Tuesday noon, following which the train was stopped at the Brahmapur railway station in Odisha, officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said. According to the officials, passengers alerted the railway staff on duty about the incident at around noon.

"We immediately controlled the smoke. But the passengers refused to travel in the coach, as they feared another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement for the coach," ECR officials added.

Officials said that some passengers first noticed the smoke in the B-5 coach and raised the alarm. Subsequently, most of the passengers got down from the train and refused to re-board it. The officials attributed the incident to a "minor electrical issue" and said that the staff on duty immediately rectified the problem.

This incident has come four days after the triple train mishap, involving the Coromandel Express, which occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha, and claimed the lives of 278 passengers. Over 1,100 persons were injured in the fourth deadliest mishap in the history of Indian Railways. A 10-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the train mishap, on Tuesday, inspected the tracks and the signal room and also spoke to the railway officials. A forensics team, accompanying the CBI officials, also spoke to signal room employees and sought information about the functioning of different equipment.

