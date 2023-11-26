ROYAL BENGAL TIGER TRAVELS 750 KM FROM MAHARASHTRA TO ODISHA IN SEARCH OF MATE SAFE HABITAT

Bhubaneswar: After crossing Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and covering 750 km, the Royal Bengal Tiger from Maharashtra has reached Odisha. It seems that the tiger is roaming in the forest of Parlakhemundi in the Gajapati district and is hunting cows and other pets of locals. The big cat is from Chandrapur Brahampuri Forest Division of Maharashtra. However, there is a lot of discussion about how the tiger crossed such a long distance and reached Odisha. It is said that the tiger may have come in search of a potential mate or a safe habitat.

In 2021, the Royal Bengal Tiger was detected in a camera trap in Maharashtra. However, while coming from Maharashtra to Odisha, it seems to have passed through Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and crossed about 750 km. While it is not known under what circumstances the tiger has travelled so far and reached Odisha, it is assumed that it came here for a potential partner or a better environment.

However, it is said that it is very rare for a tiger to cross rivers, agricultural fields, roads and settlements. There was no sign of it attacking any humans on the way. It has been reported in the national media that this is the second-longest journey that a tiger has crossed in India.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Odisha (PCCF) Sushant Nanda said, "To know from where the tiger came to Parlakhemundi, a trap camera visual was sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI). However, by looking at its stripes, the Wildlife Institute of India has confirmed that it is from Brahampuri Forest Division in Maharashtra. Maybe this mighty tiger came to Odisha to create its territory or to find a mate. It may have happened, because of the good forest environment in our state, the tiger had come to Odisha." PCCF said that this is good news for the expansion of the Royal Bengal Tiger clan in Odisha.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Parlakhemundi Ashok Behera said, "Recently, a trap camera detected a Royal Bengal Tiger in the forest of Parlakhemundi of Gajapati district. This visual was sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun. They confirmed that the tiger is from Maharashtra. Because the same tiger visual was recorded in a Maharashtra trap camera in 2021. Now there is much similarity in these two visuals. So, it is confirmed by the Wildlife Institute of India that the tiger from Maharashtra, which came to Odisha."