Balasore (Odisha) : The track restoration works are continuing in full swing at Odisha's Balasore after the completion of the rescue of passengers stuck in the mangled coaches. Overnight works continued at the accident spot where two express trains and one goods carriage were involved in a crash that left hundreds dead and many more injured.

The accident involving the Coromandel and Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains left 288 passengers dead and over 1,000 injured. The investigation was going into the cause of the massive accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he could find no words to describe the tragedy. Probe has been ordered whether there was human error or a technical snag was responsible for the disaster.

The Ministry of Railways hinted at the speedy restoration works going on at the crash site. Over 1,000 workers were working there tirelessly. Over seven Poclains, two accident relief trains and massive cranes were pressed into service, as per a message posted by the Railways on Twitter. About 1,175 passengers, who were injured in the accident, were rushed to several hospitals in and around Balasore.

More than 2,000 passengers were travelling in the Coromandel and Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains at the time of the accident. Of the injured passengers, over 790 of them have been discharged from the hospitals already as they escaped with minor injuries. The Central Government has said that it would take stringent steps to punish the guilty persons in the terrible accident.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called upon the people to stay together in this hour of grief and he said that this was not a time to 'do politics' when such a restoration process was underway after a massive tragedy.