Sambalpur (Odisha): The Sambalpur district administration decided not to allow any massive religious processions, including in Muharram from Thursday, for a period of one year to maintain peace in the western Odisha city, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said. The decision was taken after a Peace Committee meeting, which was convened in Sambalpur, on Thursday.

"We do not want the same situation to arise again as it happened in the last Ram Navami processions. Upholding communal harmony is of utmost importance and peace should prevail in the city", SP Mukesh Bhamoo said while announcing the decision. However, smaller processions of Muharram will be allowed in the localities. However, those processions converging into a larger one, which was generally into practice, will not be allowed this year, Sambalpur district Collector Ananya Das said. Usually, Muharram processions in Sambalpur originate from various areas and converge at Golebazaar Chowk, before moving towards Peer Baba Chowk jointly.

Also read: Communal Harmony: Eid and Ekadashi celebrated peacefully in Aurangabad, Muslims participate in Hindu pilgrims' procession

The decision was taken in the wake of communal clashes in the city during Hanuman Jayanti in April. Ananya Das said the decision was taken after a Peace Committee meeting with representatives of both communities. "Since there was a sensitive situation in Sambalpur, the converging processions will not be allowed during Muharram. The festival will be celebrated at the local level in respective localities," she said. As a result of the decision taken by the administration, large Hanuman Jayanti processions will also be banned next year.