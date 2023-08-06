Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : About 508 railway stations across India will be redeveloped under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone via video conferencing at around 11 AM today. Speaking about the same, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it an important day for the nation.

"It is a very important day for the country. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations at the cost of Rs 25,000 crores. A total of 25 stations will be redeveloped under this scheme. The railway is an important mode of transport for the common people of the country," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is aimed at redeveloping 1,309 stations across the country. These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores. The total stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.