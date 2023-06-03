Railway Minister on Balasore train tragedy

Balasore (Odisha): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation at the accident spot in Odisha's Balasore on Saturday where three trains collided claiming the lives of at least 233 people besides injuring more than 900 passengers who were on board.

Speaking with the media, the Railways Minister said that their focus was on relief and rescue operations, while a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident and the Railway Safety Commissioner will carry out an independent inquiry into the incident simultaneously.

Vaishnaw said, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration." Calling it a tragic accident, the Railway Minister said, "NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided to the injured."

The incident occurred after the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday. Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that at least 233 people were killed and 900 people were injured in this accident.

The multiple-train crash, occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, around 7 pm on Friday. Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train. Another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided with those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 4 coaches.

The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday after the train derailment. The President of India, Prime Minister, leaders of Opposition parties and world leaders also condoled the largescale death of Odisha train tragedy victims. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kins of the deceased; Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries & Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.