Bhubaneswar (Odisha): President Droupadi Murmu who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, paid homage to the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Cuttack. Accompanied by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, the President's itinerary was packed with significant engagements and programs throughout the day.

Undeterred by the heavy rains that had engulfed the state, eager citizens lined both sides of the road, eager for a glimpse of the distinguished President, who holds a special connection to the state. With stringent security measures in place, President Murmu commenced her tour of Cuttack by offering prayers at the renowned Chandi temple, seeking blessings for her visit.

The President's next stop was at the residence of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das, where she paid her respects to his statue with a floral tribute. Madhusudan Das was a prominent figure in the region's history, and his contributions to the nation were deeply respected.

In continuation of her visit, President Murmu was scheduled to grace the valedictory session of the 75th-year celebrations of the esteemed Orissa High Court in Cuttack. This event marked a significant milestone for the judiciary in the state and highlighted its rich heritage.

Another prestigious event on the President's agenda was the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital. In her address to the attendees, she emphasized the importance of compassion and altruism among medical students. Her words carried weight, considering her background in social work and her genuine concern for the welfare of the less fortunate.

Furthermore, the President participated in the 10th convocation of the esteemed National Law University, Odisha, where she encouraged the graduating students to uphold justice and righteousness in their future endeavours.

One of the most heart-warming interactions during her visit took place with the Atut Bandhan Family, a noble non-profit organization dedicated to supporting medical students facing financial hardships. Through this initiative, 52 deserving students were sponsored, enabling them to pursue their dreams of higher education.

President Murmu personally engaged with the beneficiary students, offering words of encouragement and inspiration for their academic pursuits. Additionally, she took the opportunity to meet the generous individuals who sponsored these students, recognizing and appreciating their contributions to society.

"I suggest the beneficiaries of Atut Bandhan Family help other students in moving forward in their profession and life," President Murmu said while addressing the gathering at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here. "If you help other needy students...it will create a chain...in the process, many talented students who are denied opportunities can benefit...", she added.

Before returning to Delhi on Thursday, the President will interact with people of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at the Raj Bhavan. She will also launch Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya theme for 2023 -- 'The Year of Positive Change', and lay the foundation stone for its lighthouse complex at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been made in the twin cities for the President's visit. This is Murmu's third visit to Odisha since assuming the country's highest office on July 25 last year.