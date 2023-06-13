POWER PLANT NEAR ODISHA WILDLIFE SANCTUARY NGT ASKS CENTRE TO TAKE DECISION FOR PROJECT APPRAISAL

New Delhi The National Green Tribunal has directed the Union environment ministry to take a decision within a month for assessing whether a power plant near a wildlife sanctuary in Odisha was in consonance with rules The NGT was hearing a petition against the establishment and operation of a private greenfield grainbased ethanol plant along with a cogeneration power plant in Banana village of Dumpada Tehsil in the Cuttack district of the stateAccording to the petition the plant was in the vicinity of Chandaka Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary an ecosensitive zone ESZ But the authorities concerned had wrongly mentioned it to be outside the ESZ it claimed A bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel said that the limitation period for filing an appeal against the Environmental Clearance EC granted to the project proponent PP had expired and the petition could not be entertainedThe bench also comprising judicial members Justices B Amit Sthalekar and Arun Kumar Tyagi along with expert member A Senthil Vel said it was however necessary to make some observations without issuing notice which were to be looked into and acted upon by statutory authoritiesRegarding the procedure for the project s appraisal the tribunal said though it could not deal with the issue of the EC s validity We make it clear that the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change MoEFampCC is not debarred from looking into and taking remedial measures if anyMoEFampCC may take a decision in this regard preferably within one monthFor enforcing the Zero Liquid Discharge ZLD condition for the plant it said water recovered from the process was to be reused for the manufacturing process and a closed loop for recirculation was to be followed Disposing of the petition the tribunal said a copy of the order be sent to the MoEFampCC and State PCB for compliance PTI