New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in Supreme Court sought an expert panel led by a former Supreme Court Judge to probe the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore. The PIL, which was filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, also sought a deadline of two months to conclude the probe. The plea also pressed for the implementation of Kavach to prevent such tragedies happening in future.

On Sunday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cause of the accident has been identified. According to him, a 'change in electronic interlocking' led to the triple train accident in Odisha on Friday, which has so far claimed the lives of 288 passengers. The minister also claimed that the people responsible for the mishap had been identified. The fourth deadliest accident in the history of Indian Railways, involving the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express, and a goods train, had occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, on Friday evening. Over 1,100 persons were injured following the mishap.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams continue the track restoration in war footing at Odisha's Balasore after the completion of the rescue of passengers stuck in the mangled coaches. Over 20 coaches, which have derailed, have been grounded, sources said. Overnight works continued at the accident spot where two express trains and one goods carriage were involved in a crash that left hundreds dead and many more injured. The accident involving the Coromandel and Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains left 288 passengers dead and over 1,000 injured. The investigation was going into the cause of the massive accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he could find no words to describe the tragedy.