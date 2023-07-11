Brahmapur (Odisha): Passengers of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express panicked near the Berhampur Railway Station on Tuesday after some of them complained of smoke emerging from the bottom part of one of the coaches.

The passengers pulled the chain after detecting the smoke with officials saying a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach leading to smoke and fumes. "The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough inspection will be carried out at Berhampur station," said Basanta Kumar Satpathy, Railway officer.

Barely a week ago, on July 7, at least three coaches of Falaknuma Express caught fire while the train was crossing Yadadri district of Telangana. The Howrah-Secunderabad train was stopped near Bommaialli village and the passengers had a narrow escape as they left the compartments (S3, S4, and S5) before the fire spread. No fatalities were reported in the mishap.

It is pertinent to mention that any such incident makes the passengers doubly worried, especially after the June 2 Odisha train tragedy in which nearly 300 people lost their lives as three trains crashed into each other in the Balasore district.

