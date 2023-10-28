PANDIAN DIRECTS AUTHORITIES TO COMPLETE SRIMANDIR HERITAGE CORRIDOR WORK BY DEC 15

Puri: Newly appointed chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha scheme V K Pandian on Saturday asked the authorities to complete the Sri Mandir Heritage Corridor project in Puri before December 15. Pandian, who took voluntary retirement from the IAS on October 23, was appointed as the chairman of the 5T initiative and Nabin Odisha scheme with the status of a Cabinet minister on October 24.

The 5T chairman visited and reviewed the corridor project on Saturday from 4 am to 6 am. Puri District Collector Samarth Verma and some other officers attended the review meeting. A press release issued by the CMO said Pandian undertook the review at the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Pandian ordered the officials to speed up the restoration work of various mutts in the pilgrim town and suggested planting trees and shrubs mentioned in various scriptures connected with the Shree Jagannath culture around the 12th-century shrine.

He also reviewed the progress of Jagannath Ballabh parking work, development of various facilities for commuters, Pramod Garden, and Sri Setu. He asked the project implementing authorities to engage more people to speed up work. He also directed for making of adequate parking space for two-wheelers for the convenience of the residents of the town.

Pandian appealed to all to cooperate for early completion of the corridor project so that the devotees visiting the 12th-century shrine from the new year, return with good experience. Under the corridor project, facilities like toilets, cloakrooms, parking space, ATMs, police assistance centre, reception centre and other essential amenities will be available to the visiting devotees.