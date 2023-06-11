Bhubaneswar The Special Task Force STF in Odisha arrested one more person in connection with the case involving sharing of OTPs with Pakistanbased intelligence operatives The accused was arrested from Jajpur district on Saturday With this the number of arrests made in the case has now increased to fiveIn a press statement on Sunday the STF identified the arrested person as Pritam Kar 31 of Bhurunga village under Bari Ramchandrapur police station of Jajpur district He was produced before the Bhubaneswar court later in the day According to Odisha STF SP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi Pritam and his associates had been involved in the illegal business of OTP sharing mule accounts preactivated digital wallets selling to cyber criminals including PIOISI agents since 2017 Moreover the findings revealed that Pritam had provided a SIM card and debit card which were used by the accused involved in the last years Mangalore auto blast terror act The accused Pritam was in direct touch with at least two Pakistani intelligence operatives and ISI agents He had allegedly met them inperson multiple times The accused was in direct touch with at least two ISI agents and had physically met them multiple times in other states and had recently received Rs 15 lakh for selling OTP mule accounts digital wallets the official said Pritam was the admin of the WhatsApp group named ‘All saving AC available having 113 members and he used to make WhatsApp voice callchat to many foreign numbers too He is also a member of numerous such groups like OTP shop6 All OTP available OTP Sell Buy Adda OTC KYC deals Online Project daily Indian top OTP group Best OTP group etc“He Pritam was in direct touch with at least two PIOISI agents and had physically met them multiple times in other states and also had recently received Rs 15 lakh for selling OTP Mule accounts digital wallets Through this he is also helped accused in Mangalore auto blast case the STF SP said Also read Maha DRDO scientist held for providing secret info to Pak agent sent in judicial custody till May 29