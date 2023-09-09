OSIDHA SAND ARTIST SUDARSAN PATTNAIK CREATES G20 LOGO AT PURI BEACH

Puri (Odisha): Padma Shri recipient and International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 150-foot-long and 50-foot-wide G20 logo at Puri Beach to commemorate the G20 Summit being held in the national capital. While speaking to ANI on Friday, Pattnaik said, “The G20 Summit will start in Delhi, for this, we have made the world's largest sand G20 logo on Puri Beach, whose size is 150 feet long and 50 feet wide.”

Pattnaik created the G20 logo with the help of his students at the beach. Earlier, Pattnaik had created a sculpture at Puri Beach and dedicated it to Lord Krishna and India’s achievements on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, arrived in the national capital yesterday. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future,” - which is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life—human, animal, plant, and microorganism—and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. (ANI)