ORISSA HIGH COURT DELIVERS 75 JUDGMENTS IN A DAY

Cuttack: As case pendency in the courts across the country top grim 5 crore mark, Orissa High Court is a ray of hope with the court delivering judgements in record 75 cases on Monday, sources said. The bench comprising Justices Debabrata Dash and Sanjeev Kumar Panigrahi had listed the cases including Criminal Appeals (CRLA), Jail Criminal Appeals (JCRLA) and Government Appeals (GCRLA).

The bench started the proceedings from 10.30 am through a hybrid arrangement in which the parties appeared both in virtual as well as physical mode. Marathon delivery of judgments in 75 criminal appeals pending for the last seven years or so which had been filed challenging the verdicts of sessions courts were completed by the evening.

As the judgments were completed in the evening, the packed courtroom broke into a thunderous applause to praise the rare feat of the bench. The bench, in several cases, raised concern over the standard of investigation by the police and the faulty presentation of the case by the prosecution. In one case holding a death to be homicidal, the convicts were set free because of incompetency on the part of investigating police officers.

The record hearing of cases comes on the eve of 75 years of establishment of Orissa High Court which was set up in 1948. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the Platinum Jubilee of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday. The swift disposal of justice by the bench comes at a time when the pendency of cases in courts across India crossed 5 crore mark.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that the number of cases pending in various courts across India had reached 5.02 crore. In a written reply to a question, Meghwal said that as per data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management System (ICMIS) by the Supreme Court of India, as on July 1, there are 69,766 cases pending in the Supreme Court.