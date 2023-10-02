OPPOSITION MISLEADING PEOPLE WILL BE REJECTED AGAIN PATNAIK

Bhubaneswar: The opposition BJP and Congress are misleading the people with false information, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleged on Monday, maintaining that they have been rejected earlier and the same would happen again. Addressing party workers while launching the BJD's 'Jan Sampark Padayatra', Patnaik alleged that the state's opposition parties were conspiring to stall the developmental projects surrounding the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

"They are misleading people with false information. Whenever an election approaches, they adopt such practices, but are always rejected by the people," he said. Claiming that people are well aware of the "anti-people" and "anti-development" policies of the opposition, he said, "People will never forgive them."

As part of the 'padayatra' or march, which has been launched with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state, the BJD will reach out to people in all 314 blocks of the state. The programme will continue till October 11. Highlighting the achievements of his government, Patnaik said the BJD is working for the empowerment of women, poor, youth, SCs and STs.

"However, the opposition parties are not happy with the development works undertaken in the state," he said. The chief minister said the state is witnessing a transformation, which has enhanced the self-confidence of the people. "Odisha has set a benchmark for other states in food security, disaster management, sports and IT. The state has secured second position in the country in attracting investments," he said.

While the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has brought a revolution in the state's healthcare sector, the government's school transformation programme helped to reduce the gap between state-run and private schools, he added. Patnaik, the chief of the BJD, urged party workers to reach out to the people with the development works undertaken by his government.

Dismissing the chief minister's claim, the BJP asked the government to publish white papers on industrialisation, employment generation, farmers' income and irrigation facilities. "In the name of development, the BJD is doing propaganda. During its 23 years' rule, the state has gone 23 years backward," state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal alleged.