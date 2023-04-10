OFFICERS APPOINTED THROUGH UPSC ARE DACOITS UNION MINISTER BISHESWAR TUDU

Balasore (Odisha): Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu stokes controversy calling the bureaucrats appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are dacoits. In the latest controversial statement, Bisheswar has remarked that many of the officers appointed through the UPSC are dacoits.

The senior BJP leader who is known for courting controversy alleged that it is possible to punish a "chicken thief" but it won't be if it is an official who runs a mineral mafia. He cannot be touched as the system will protect him, the Minister said. Tudu who is the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jalshakti made these claims while attending the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district as chief guest.

A short video of his speech has gone viral. ETV Bharat could not verify the authenticity of the video clip. I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC ... they are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now, I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits, Tudu charged.

Also read: Brahmins can contribute in making India 'superpower' if given chance, says IAS Niyaz Khan

The minister, who is elected to Lok Sabha from Mayurbhanj (ST) constituency, said the UPSC office is right behind his residence in Delhi. The Minister said he had high regard for the service earlier and now his outlook towards the service had changed now.

Tudu, in his rhetoric, also asked: Why is our society engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there? It is because of lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us, the Minister answered his own question.

Earlier in 2021, the Union Minister stoked controversy after he accused the state government officials of misbehaving with him in his constituency in Mayurbhanj. The UPSC is the country's premier central recruitment commission, which functions as an independent body and appoints top government officers.