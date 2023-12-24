Odisha's industrial town turns into death bed due to pollution

Talcher (Odisha): The Angul-Talcher belt is suffering as a result of industrialisation and is also among one of the most polluted regions of the country. With the development of mega power plants, coal mines, smelters and other ancillary industries, the region has climbed the pollution ladder very fast over the years.

The dust particles and ash residues floating in the air due to emissions from trucks and heavy vehicles ended up settling on the water bodies, atop agricultural fields and houses, causing a health hazard for the local residents. Speaking to the media, educationalist and environmentalist Jayashri Tiwari said, "The five primary pollutants that contribute to 90 per cent of the global air pollution are carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, sulphur dioxide. Volatile substances like hydrocarbons and the suspended particulate materials are present here."

"Here there are 11 coal fields, in which nine are open fields and two are underground mines. These nine open fields emit carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide," Tiwari added.

Speaking to the media, Talcher, a resident of Chaitanya Pradhan said, "There is nothing for dust protection. For all the trucks that come and go, there should be arrangements for sprinkling, but there is no such facility available. All the dust that flies goes into the village and the town and even into the medical centres here."

According to reports, the suspended dust particulate matter (SPM) level in the atmosphere should be below 400 microns unlike in Talcher where it is found to be laden with particles as big as 600 microns. Another Talcher resident, Keshav Bhutia said, "Because of pollution, people are suffering from diseases such as heart attack, cancer and others. If you go to NH 149, you will see what is the status of pollution."

The growing air pollution in the region poses a threat to the people living here. It exposes them to ailments like cardio and respiratory morbidity, bronchitis, pneumonia and other cardiovascular diseases.

Talcher Mandapal Hospital doctor, Karnaram Mohanta said, "There are respiratory diseases like asthma occurring here due to dust. Another is skin diseases like eczema, which is very common here, and these diseases exacerbate due to the dust in the atmosphere." The administration of Talcher has directed the mining authorities concerned to maintain environmental standards and implement strict pollution control measures.

Angul Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain said, "It is primarily an industrial area with a lot of coal mines and industries, and that is one of the major reasons for the level of pollution that you see in the area. All the mines are taking steps as per their mine opening plan. We are also trying to ensure air quality by taking steps like wheel washing and proper covering of the moving trucks with tarpaulin and other measures." (With Agency Inputs)