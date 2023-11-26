Nabarangpur (Odisha): A couple was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a woman and burying her body after chopping it into 31 pieces in a forest near Murumadihi under Raigarh police limits in Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

On Saturday, the body parts of 21-year-old Tilabai were recovered inside the forest. A police source said that as many as 31 parts of the tribal woman's body were found buried. Raigarh police arrested the accused Chandra Raut and his wife Shiya on Sunday. Papadahandi SDPO Aditya Sen said the woman was murdered due to a love triangle.

As per sources, the victim was in a relationship with Chandra Raut for two years and had repeatedly asked him to marry her. On Wednesday night, Tilabai reached her boyfriend Chandra's house without telling anyone at home. There was a heated argument between them during which Tilabai again pressured Chandra to marry her.

Following the tiff, Chandra and his wife killed Tilabai and then took her body to the forest about 300 meters away from the house. There they chopped the body into 31 pieces and then buried it. Police found the sharp object used to cut the body and arrested the accused couple.

"We have arrested the couple in connection with the case. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway. Proper action will be taken after the completion of the investigation," Papadahandi SDPO Aditya Sen said.