ODISHA TRIPLE TRAIN ACCIDENT CENTRE DEPUTES SPECIAL TEAM FOR PRESERVATION OF UNIDENTIFIED BODIES

Bhubaneswar: A special team of the Government of India on Monday arrived in Odisha to help in the preservation of the unidentified bodies of the victims in the Jun. 2 Balasore triple train accident, officials said. State Development Commissioner, Anu Garg while talking to the media in Bhubaneswar said that a special team of the Government of India has come from Delhi to oversee the task to preserve the bodies.

“There are people in every hospital. The process to identify the bodies is on. All assistance is provided through the Help Desk on behalf of the Odisha Government. There are some issues that are still being worked on,” Garg said. According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, a total of 50 dead bodies of the Balasore triple train accident have been identified and handed over to the families so far.

More than a hundred bodies are yet to be identified, Kulange said. As many as 275 people were killed while over 900 others were injured in the Jun. 2 triple train accident in Balasore district of Odisha. The railway ministry on Monday said that train services have been restored along the ill fated section of the railway track in Balasore nearly 51 hours after the accident.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the priority was to find the missing persons in the aftermath of the accident adding that their responsibility was not over yet. The Railway Board has recommended a CBI inquiry into the Balasore triple train accident.